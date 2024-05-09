CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives Hold Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRTS

CarParts.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 160,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.05. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of CarParts.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter worth $40,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 380.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarParts.com

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.