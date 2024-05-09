Lincoln National Corp Sells 173 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

