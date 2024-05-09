GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 277,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,256. GoPro has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $257.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. Research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
