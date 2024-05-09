GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 277,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,256. GoPro has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $257.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. Research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,823,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 197,046 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,612,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 421,292 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 149,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 809,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

