Fosun International Ltd Sells 2,500 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 0.2% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Sysco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.25. 345,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,665. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

