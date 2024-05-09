Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.81.

DH remained flat at $5.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 390,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,925. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $630.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. The business had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 113,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 254,726 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

