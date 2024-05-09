Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,716. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.5% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,171,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 225,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

