Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.32. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 1,722,301 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. Analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

