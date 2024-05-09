VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 85,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 89,546 shares.The stock last traded at $78.73 and had previously closed at $85.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of VSE by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

