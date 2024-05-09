WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $221.30 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, WAX has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $221.30 million and $5.19 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,177,773,814 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,659,666 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,177,498,219.6225514 with 3,442,384,104.750397 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.063611 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $5,174,138.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

