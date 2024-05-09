Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $729.00

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 729 ($9.16) and last traded at GBX 729 ($9.16), with a volume of 33699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 722 ($9.07).
Edinburgh Investment Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 691.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 673.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88.
Edinburgh Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.70. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 2,076.92%.
Insider Activity at Edinburgh Investment
About Edinburgh Investment
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edinburgh Investment
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Arm’s Earnings Stumble Could Create A Golden Entry Point
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How to Bet on a Large Stock Price Move with an Options Strangle
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Shopify Stock Took a Breather, Markets Stay Bullish On its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.