Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $729.00

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 729 ($9.16) and last traded at GBX 729 ($9.16), with a volume of 33699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 722 ($9.07).

Edinburgh Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 691.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 673.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Edinburgh Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.70. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 2,076.92%.

Insider Activity at Edinburgh Investment

About Edinburgh Investment

In other Edinburgh Investment news, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman bought 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £4,992.24 ($6,271.66). In other news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £3,680.68 ($4,623.97). Also, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman bought 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £4,992.24 ($6,271.66). 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

