Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.51 ($0.22). 165,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 342,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Deltic Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 30.42. The company has a market cap of £16.56 million, a P/E ratio of -566.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.82.

In other news, insider Peter Cowley sold 50,924 shares of Deltic Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £18,332.64 ($23,030.95). Insiders own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

