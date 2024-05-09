Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.38

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 166.38 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 165.65 ($2.08), with a volume of 1512061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.07).

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market capitalization of £510.33 million, a PE ratio of -3,340.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.80.

About Polar Capital Global Financials

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

