Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $5,073.13

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,073.13 ($63.73) and last traded at GBX 5,015 ($63.00), with a volume of 2447446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,956 ($62.26).

A number of research firms have commented on ITRK. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($61.56) to GBX 5,400 ($67.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.38) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,959.17 ($62.30).

The firm has a market cap of £8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,770.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,902.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,427.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 74 ($0.93) dividend. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,120.22%.

In other news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden bought 114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,032 ($63.22) per share, with a total value of £5,736.48 ($7,206.63). Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

