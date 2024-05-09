Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMCI. BTIG Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $257.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 88,239 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 584,539 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,959 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 160,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95,194 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

