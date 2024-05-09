E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 245 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,202,000 after buying an additional 734,229 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 828,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after purchasing an additional 647,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,100,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,199,000 after purchasing an additional 637,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,383,000 after purchasing an additional 389,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,348,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.