E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 207 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Zoetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,266. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average is $178.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

