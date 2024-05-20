Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 843,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133,233 shares during the period.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PWZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,112. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.