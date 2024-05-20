Norges Bank Invests $3.23 Billion in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,842,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,888,000. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Norges Bank owned about 1.16% of AbbVie as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 664.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 49,365 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 882.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.15. The company had a trading volume of 182,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,612. The firm has a market cap of $293.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

