Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ)

Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 389.72% from the company’s previous close.
Medicine Man Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
OTC:SHWZ opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Medicine Man Technologies has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.55.
