iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.67

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.67 and last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.