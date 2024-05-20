Norges Bank Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,164,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. Norges Bank owned 2.06% of NextEra Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $75.86. 334,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,723,696. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

