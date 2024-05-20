Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.20% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 87,065 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,142.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 232,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULG stock remained flat at $76.67 during trading hours on Monday. 37,519 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.