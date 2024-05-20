FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $650,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Prologis by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,207. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

