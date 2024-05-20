Tiff Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,243,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 4.0% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 68,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,069. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $64.14.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
