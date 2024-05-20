Tiff Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 0.1% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,935,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.43 and a 200-day moving average of $242.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

