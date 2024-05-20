Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 42,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.69. 32,626 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

