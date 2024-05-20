Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.80

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.