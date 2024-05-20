Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.80

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
