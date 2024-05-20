Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.80

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJPGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

