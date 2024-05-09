E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 307,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 77,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 78,140 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 592,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,793. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $889.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

