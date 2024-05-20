Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys 9,444 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 81,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

