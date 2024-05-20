iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.5% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,425. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.