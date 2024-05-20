Norges Bank Makes New $2.68 Billion Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,055,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.25% of McDonald’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $192,165,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,762,000 after buying an additional 429,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,139,000 after purchasing an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in McDonald’s by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $138,880,000 after buying an additional 314,510 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.87. 159,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.