FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.68. 955,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,608,389. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

