FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

ETN stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $332.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,938. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $167.33 and a 52 week high of $338.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.