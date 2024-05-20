Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.80. 46,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,120. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

