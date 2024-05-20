Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHE. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,286,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,400,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,969,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $389,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SHE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.24. 254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.50.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.