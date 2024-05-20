Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,141 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DSI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.16. 9,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,428. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.62. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.39 and a 12 month high of $101.38.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

