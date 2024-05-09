E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $368,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.10. 1,324,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,223. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

