Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $36,237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

