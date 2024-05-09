10,400 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Purchased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,174,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ BSTZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.15. 19,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,238. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1052 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.