Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.42.

Crocs Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CROX traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.09. 130,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.00. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $146.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 512.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $4,147,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

