Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,474,000 after acquiring an additional 172,577 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,275,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,247,000 after purchasing an additional 127,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,560,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ROK opened at $273.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.90 and its 200-day moving average is $283.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

