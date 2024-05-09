Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Ryde Group Price Performance
RYDE stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Ryde Group has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.12.
About Ryde Group
