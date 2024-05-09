Compass (NYSE:COMP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COMP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

COMP stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 9,793,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,314. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

