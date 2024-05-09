Scotiabank Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $54.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.69.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 3,929,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,571. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. EQT has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

