Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Capri makes up about 2.5% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.81% of Capri worth $47,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 9.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Capri by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

