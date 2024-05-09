CI Financial (CIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect CI Financial to post earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%.
CI Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CIX stock opened at C$16.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$12.17 and a 1 year high of C$18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on CIX
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CI Financial
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.