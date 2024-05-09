CI Financial (CIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect CI Financial to post earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%.

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$16.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$12.17 and a 1 year high of C$18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of CI Financial and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.72.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

