Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.44.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $130.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.58. Lear has a 1-year low of $121.38 and a 1-year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lear by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,373,000 after purchasing an additional 490,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lear by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,526,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lear by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,595,000 after buying an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,796,000 after buying an additional 380,771 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

