HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAG. Scotiabank raised shares of MAG Silver from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $14.06.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after buying an additional 406,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

