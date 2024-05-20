Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
CALA stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
