Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 183,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

